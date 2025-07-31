Triathalon tickets on sale in Chicago at Schubas

Triathalon brings its hazy blend of lo-fi R&B and indie pop to Schubas in Chicago on Oct. 31, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Savannah-born trio—known for dreamy tracks like “South Side” and “Bad Mood”—will fill the Lincoln Park landmark with woozy guitars, layered synths and soulful vocals.

Tickets for the Halloween-night performance are on sale now. Fans can snag seats through the venue box office or via ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing and no hidden ticket fees.

Triathalon’s live sets often feature extended jams and improvisational segues that showcase the band’s knack for turning mellow grooves into hypnotic soundscapes. Their 2024 LP, Spin, earned praise from Pitchfork for its “warm-weather songwriting” and has widened their fan base beyond the indie underground.

Schubas’ 165-capacity music hall—once a turn-of-the-century Schlitz tavern—boasts pristine acoustics ideal for the trio’s subtle dynamics. Chicago audiences last caught Triathalon at the Empty Bottle in 2023, where the group debuted several new songs now staples of its set list.

Arrive early to explore Southport Corridor’s pubs and cafés before settling in for an intimate, genre-bending evening.

