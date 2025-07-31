Triathalon tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Ukie Club on Franklin

Triathalon delivers its dreamy blend of lo-fi R&B and indie-pop to Ukie Club on Franklin in Philadelphia on Nov. 21, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The Savannah-bred trio, loved for hypnotic cuts “South Side” and “Bad Mood,” crafts hazy soundscapes perfect for an intimate venue experience.

Tickets are available now at the Ukie Club box office and on ScoreBig, where fans enjoy straightforward pricing with no hidden charges.

Triathalon’s upcoming album reportedly leans deeper into synth textures and funk grooves, and Philadelphia marks one of only a handful of East Coast dates this fall. The historic Ukie Club’s ballroom setting—complete with vintage chandeliers—adds a unique backdrop to the group’s atmospheric show.

The band’s last Philly appearance in 2023 drew rave reviews for extended jams and crowd interaction, making this return a must-see for local indie enthusiasts.

