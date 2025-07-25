Trisha Yearwood & The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra tickets on sale in Atlanta

Trisha Yearwood via the official website of The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Trisha Yearwood joins forces with The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for a special night of music on December 10, 2025, at Atlanta Symphony Hall. This collaboration promises a mix of country classics and symphonic richness in a beautiful concert setting.

Tickets are now on sale. Fans can purchase them through the box office or at ScoreBig, where tickets come with no hidden fees—just music, made accessible.

Known for hits like “Walkaway Joe” and “She’s in Love with the Boy,” Yearwood’s timeless voice will be elevated by the grandeur of the symphony. It’s a rare opportunity for Atlanta audiences to see her in such a grand and elegant arrangement.

Shop for Trisha Yearwood tickets at Atlanta Symphony Hall on December 10, 2025

