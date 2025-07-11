Tuna tickets on sale in New York at Sony Hall

Tuna, the rising Turkish-American rapper known for his bilingual flows, headlines Sony Hall in Midtown Manhattan on Sept. 4, 2025. The late-night 10 p.m. show lands on Labor Day week, giving hip-hop fans a prime chance to close the summer with fresh beats beneath the venue’s vaulted ceilings.

Tickets are available now at the Sony Hall box office and online. ScoreBig also carries seats for this date with transparent pricing—no surprise add-ons at checkout.

Tuna broke out on streaming platforms with “Istanbul Nights,” blending Anatolian melodies with trap drums. After supporting sets for international star Ezhel, he’s stepping into his first solo U.S. run, spotlighting last year’s EP “Dual Citizen.” Expect the set list to jump from rapid-fire Turkish rhymes to English crowd-pleasers like “Bridge & Tunnel.”

Sony Hall’s 1,000-cap setting, once the storied Diamond Horseshoe, delivers crisp acoustics and ornate décor—a boutique contrast to New York’s arena circuit. Doors open at 8 p.m.; early arrival is wise for merch drops and limited balcony seating.

Shop for Tuna tickets at Sony Hall on Sept. 4, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Tuna tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.