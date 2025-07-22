‘Twas The Night Before Cirque tickets on sale in Buffalo

Cirque Du Soleil – Twas The Night Before brings a high-flying holiday tradition to Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, with performances December 19–21, 2025. The family-friendly production reimagines the classic poem through Cirque’s trademark mix of acrobatics, dance, and whimsical storytelling.

Since premiering in New York, the show has become a seasonal favorite, pairing festive soundtracks with gravity-defying feats that captivate audiences of all ages. Buffalo’s historic Shea’s—known for its opulent 1926 architecture and excellent sightlines—sets the stage for a magical night out during the busiest week of the holiday season.

Make it a downtown adventure before the lights dim, then settle in for Cirque’s only Queen City stop of the year. Seats won’t last long, so plan now.

Buffalo performance dates

