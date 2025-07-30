‘Twas the Night Before tickets on sale for added December shows in NYC

Cirque du Soleil has expanded its holiday hit ‘Twas the Night Before at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, adding a dozen new performances that run December 5‑28, 2025. The high‑flying re‑imagining of Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem blends jaw‑dropping acrobatics, festive hip‑hop beats and heart‑warming family storytelling in the 5,600‑seat Midtown venue.

Tickets for the newly announced dates are on sale now. While the MSG box office is one source, savvy theater‑goers can secure seats at ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no hidden ticket fees.

First launched in 2019, ‘Twas the Night Before quickly became Cirque’s must‑see holiday tradition, praised for its break‑dancing reindeer, gravity‑defying aerialists and playful nods to New York City lore. The Theater at MSG—tucked beneath the famed arena—offers intimate sightlines so every attendee catches the snow‑shower finale and larger‑than‑life set pieces up close.

These early‑December shows give families more flexibility during a packed holiday calendar, and weekend matinee options cater to young fans experiencing Cirque magic for the first time. With just over three weeks until Christmas when the run begins, demand is expected to surge; locking in tickets early is the best gift you can give.

