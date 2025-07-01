UTSA Roadrunners Football tickets on sale in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Roadrunners Football kicks off a two-game home stretch at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Sept. 13 vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals at 2:30 p.m. and Oct. 30 vs. Tulane Green Wave at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for both matchups are on sale now. Pick them up at the Alamodome box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees.

Under veteran head coach Larry Coker, the Roadrunners aim to build momentum in Conference USA play. The Sept. 13 opener pits UTSA against South Texas foe Incarnate Word, while the Oct. 30 game against Tulane resumes a growing rivalry with the Green Wave.

The Alamodome’s cavernous seating and cutting-edge facilities make it one of the premier college-football venues in Texas. Fans can enjoy state-of-the-art amenities and a raucous home-field environment.

