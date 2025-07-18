Vikings-Lions Christmas Day tickets on sale in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium

Minnesota Vikings will deck the halls—and the Detroit Lions—when the NFC North foes clash on Christmas Day, Dec. 25 2025 at 3:30 p.m. inside U.S. Bank Stadium. It’s the NFL’s marquee holiday broadcast, turning Minneapolis into the league’s biggest gift-wrap party.

Tickets are on sale now at the stadium box office and via ScoreBig, whose no-fee pricing leaves more budget for purple Santa hats and SKOL chants.

Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson look to keep the Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson at bay in a matchup that could decide playoff seeding. U.S. Bank Stadium’s translucent roof and heated bowl ensure cozy 70-degree comfort even if outside temps dip below zero, while its 360-degree videoboard projects every snow-themed touchdown celebration in vivid 4K.

Past Christmas Day games have averaged more than 28 million viewers; being part of the live crowd adds unforgettable bragging rights. Arrive early to sample holiday-themed concessions and witness a halftime show packed with yuletide flair.

