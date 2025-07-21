Vikings vs. Eagles tickets on sale at U.S. Bank Stadium

Minnesota Vikings welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 19 2025 for a noon kickoff that could shape the NFC playoff picture before Halloween. The glass-roofed Minneapolis fortress, famous for its Nordic-horn SKOL chant, seats 66,000 and ranks among the loudest venues in the league.

Tickets are on sale now.

Kirk Cousins Jr. and newly drafted wideout Zion Steele will test their mettle against Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia’s fierce front seven in the teams’ first regular-season clash since the 2024 wild-card thriller. Expect creative defensive looks from coordinator Danielle Hunter and an electric pregame atmosphere complete with Drumline SKOL, rooftop fireworks and a flyover—weather permitting in Minnesota’s retractable-roof fall.

The stadium connects directly to Metro Transit light-rail and Downtown East dining. Gates open at 10 a.m.; arrive early for autograph alley and the Vikings Museum’s temporary “Flightless Foes” exhibit chronicling the rivalry.

