Vikings vs. Falcons tickets on sale in Minneapolis for Sunday night

Minnesota Vikings kick off their 2025 home slate with a prime-time showdown against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 14 2025 at 7:20 p.m. The Sunday night matchup pits Kirk Cousins’ aerial attack against Atlanta’s revamped pass rush under new head coach Raheem Morris.

Tickets are on sale now at the stadium box office

U.S. Bank Stadium’s translucent roof guarantees indoor comfort no matter the September weather, while newly upgraded 8K videoboards promise crisper replays of Justin Jefferson sideline toe-taps. The Vikings are 5-0 in home openers since the building debuted in 2016, giving fans added incentive to fuel another fast start.

From pre-game Gjallarhorn blasts to post-touchdown “Skol” chants, Minneapolis delivers one of the NFL’s loudest environments. Arrive early for the Plaza Party’s live music and local-brew sampling, then settle in as NFC playoff positioning begins taking shape under the lights.

