Vikings vs. Patriots preseason tickets on sale in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Vikings welcome the New England Patriots to U.S. Bank Stadium on August 16, 2025, for an NFL preseason showdown that offers fans an early glimpse of both squads’ rising stars and revamped playbooks. Kickoff is set for noon, giving Minneapolis spectators a full day downtown before and after the action.

Tickets are on sale through the Vikings’ box office and at ScoreBig, where football die-hards can lock in great seats without hidden service fees. ScoreBig’s transparent pricing and additional 10% discount with code TICKETNEWS10 make it the ideal secondary-market option.

This matchup pits two franchises with rich postseason histories against one another just weeks before the regular season kicks off. Expect first-team reps in the opening quarter, followed by an extended look at rookies vying for roster spots. For Vikings faithful, it’s the first chance to see new offensive weapons inside the stadium’s state-of-the-art bowl since January.

Take advantage of summer weather, stadium amenities like the five-story glass doors, and the return of live NFL football to Minneapolis by grabbing seats today.

Shop for Minnesota Vikings vs. New England Patriots tickets at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 16, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Minnesota Vikings vs. New England Patriots tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.