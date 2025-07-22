Wanda Sykes tickets on sale in Medford at Chevalier Theatre

Emmy-winning comedian Wanda Sykes brings her razor-sharp wit to Chevalier Theatre in Medford, Massachusetts, on Oct. 12, 2025. Expect a night of fearless stand-up that tackles politics, pop culture, and everyday absurdities with Sykes’ trademark candor.

A veteran of specials on Netflix and HBO, Sykes remains one of America’s most distinctive comedic voices. Her recent tours have sold out quickly across the country, and the historic Chevalier—just minutes from Boston—provides an intimate setting for fans to catch her latest hour up close.

From biting social commentary to hilarious personal stories, Sykes’ set promises an evening of laughs that linger long after the curtain falls. Secure your seats now for a Sunday night comedy fix in Medford.

