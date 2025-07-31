Warped Tour Reveals Second Date for 2026

The Vans Warped Tour — which just returned to the scene for its 30th anniversary this year — has revealed its second date of 2026.

Following a successful pair of shows in Long Beach, California this month, Warped Tour organizers revealed that the fest will commence once again next year. Fans can look forward to Warped Tour taking over the Shoreline Waterfront on July 25 and 26, 2026.

Presale tickets to next year’s event will be available on Friday, August 1 at 9 a.m. PST, with prices starting at $149.98 here.

This year’s event in Long Beach featured Warped veterans like A Day To Remember, 3OH!3, Bowling For Soup, Four Year Strong, Millionaire$, Memphis May Fire, We The Kings, and The All American Rejects, as well as newcomers Honey Revenge, Scene Queen, Magnolia Park, and Nothing, Nowhere. Additionally, the legendary punk/ska band Sublime, fronted by vocalist Jakob Nowell — son of the late Bradley Nowell — were added to the lineup last-minute.

Long Beach isn’t alone; last month, festival organizers revealed that Warped Tour will return to the same location at the festival grounds at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. from June 13 to 14, 2026.

This year, Warped Tour is still set to stop at Orlando, Florida’s Camper World Stadium Campus on November 15 and 16. The Florida dates are the final stops on Warped Tour’s three-city reunion run this year — marking the festival’s first appearances since its 25-year anniversary. The last full-scale year took place in 2018.

While several traveling rock festivals have popped-up over the years, including the DISRUPT Festival, Sad Summer Fest, Summer School, and Is For Lovers Fest — as well as the two-day emo revival festival When We Were Young in Las Vegas — nothing has been able to replicate the true nostalgic nature of Warped Tour.