Warriors vs Lakers tickets on sale in San Francisco at Chase Center

The Golden State Warriors lace up against the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA preseason play at Chase Center on Oct. 5, 2025. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. PDT, giving Bay Area fans a first look at Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson testing new lineups against LeBron James’ star-studded roster.

Tickets are on sale now at the Chase Center box office and, fee-free, through ScoreBig. The marketplace offers everything from courtside VIP to upper-bowl bargains with instant mobile delivery and no hidden surcharges.

Preseason may not count in the standings, but roster battles can be fierce. Watch rookies fight for rotation minutes, witness coaching tweaks to Golden State’s small-ball attack, and see how the Lakers’ revamped bench meshes with its big-three core. Fans can also enjoy Chase Center’s bayside Thrive City plaza, craft-beer taps and the interactive Warriors Museum before the action tips.

With only two preseason home dates on the 2025 slate, this Warriors-Lakers clash is your best early shot to experience NBA thrills without regular-season prices. Secure seats now and be part of Dub Nation’s warm-up for another title chase.

