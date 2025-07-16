Warriors vs. Trail Blazers tickets on sale in San Francisco at Chase Center

Golden State Warriors return to their Bay Area fortress for NBA preseason play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 8, 2025, at Chase Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., offering Dub Nation a first glimpse of Steph Curry’s revamped supporting cast and Portland’s new-look backcourt.

Tickets are available now through the Chase Center box office and ScoreBig, which lists everything from courtside VIP to upper-level bargains—no hidden fees, instant delivery.

Preseason stakes are high for rookies chasing roster spots; expect Jonathan Kuminga and young Blazer prospects to log major minutes. Coach Steve Kerr traditionally experiments with small-ball lineups, so fans may witness splashy three-point barrages matched by Portland’s perimeter attack.

Chase Center’s bayside location, craft-beer stands and interactive Warriors Museum make game day a complete entertainment package. Arrive early to stroll the Thrive City plaza or snag limited-edition merch celebrating Golden State’s nine-year San Fran tenure.

