Water for Elephants musical tickets on sale in Baltimore at Hippodrome

Water for Elephants — The Musical gallops into Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre at the France‑Merrick Performing Arts Center for a week‑long run Sept. 27–Oct. 4, 2025. Adapted from Sara Gruen’s best‑seller, the Broadway‑bound spectacle blends Depression‑era circus drama with airborne choreography, life‑size animal puppets and an original folk‑Americana score.

Tickets for all six performances are on sale now. Theatre‑goers can purchase through the Hippodrome box office, but ScoreBig offers the same seats with no hidden fees and clear‑as‑day pricing from orchestra rows to balcony bargains.

Directed by Tony winner Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo), the show premiered to rave Atlanta reviews for its on‑stage steam‑train effect and the towering Rosie the Elephant puppet crafted by the War Horse team. Baltimore’s 2,248‑seat Beaux‑Arts gem amplifies the production’s sweeping ballads while keeping tight‑rope stunts in crisp sight from every seat.

Situated steps from the Inner Harbor, the century‑old theatre makes pre‑show crab‑cake dinners and post‑curtain harbor walks a breeze. Arrive early for lobby selfies beneath gilded chandeliers before the Big Top lights dim and the story of Jacob and Marlena unfolds under canvas and starlight.

Water for Elephants Baltimore Performance Links

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Water for Elephants — The Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.