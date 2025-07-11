Water for Elephants tickets on sale for Grand Rapids run at DeVos Hall

Water for Elephants – The Musical brings Sara Gruen’s beloved Depression-era circus tale to West Michigan this fall, anchoring an eight-performance engagement at DeVos Hall in downtown Grand Rapids from Oct. 7-12, 2025. Audiences can expect high-flying acrobatics, lavish period costumes and an original score that animates the best-selling novel’s romance and intrigue.

Tickets for all Grand Rapids dates are on sale now. While the DeVos Performance Hall box office has seats, savvy theatergoers can also purchase through ScoreBig, which lists every performance with no hidden ticket fees.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 2024 to critical acclaim for its inventive use of aerial choreography that mirrors the novel’s circus setting. Critics praised its heart-tugging story of veterinary student Jacob and star performer Marlena, brought to life by a live orchestra and an ensemble of trained acrobats and puppeteers.

Grand Rapids has become a Midwest hot spot for touring Broadway hits, and DeVos Hall’s 2,400-seat proscenium theater offers clear sightlines and excellent acoustics, ensuring every tumble and trumpet solo resonates. With only one Michigan stop on the current tour, West Michigan theater fans should act quickly to secure seats.

