Undone, But Not Broken revives Weezer’s beloved Blue and Pinkerton albums at The Basement East in Nashville on Aug. 28, 2025, 8 p.m. Expect front-to-back renditions of “Say It Ain’t So,” “Buddy Holly,” and the emotional “El Scorcho,” performed with crunchy tube-amp tones and matching Rivers Cuomo sweaters.

Tickets are on sale now. East Nashville fans can snag passes at the venue, but ScoreBig offers the same GA spots with no hidden ticket fees, leaving extra cash for craft pilsners at nearby Southern Grist.

The Basement East—rebuilt after the 2020 tornado—boasts a beefed-up line-array system and 550-person capacity, perfect for communal “ooh-wee-ooh” sing-alongs. Early arrivals may hear sound-check snippets like “My Name Is Jonas” wafting across Woodland Street.

Doors swing at 7 p.m.; local power-pop group The Crumb opens at 7:30. Free street parking fills quickly; rideshares are plentiful around Five Points.

