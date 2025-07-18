Wicked tickets on sale in Buffalo at Shea’s Performing Arts Center

Wicked will cast its spell over Buffalo this fall, headlining a 16-performance engagement at Shea’s Performing Arts Center from Nov. 12-29, 2025. The smash hit re-imagines the Wizard of Oz story from the witches’ perspective, pairing Stephen Schwartz’s soaring score with Broadway-scale production numbers inside Shea’s 3,000-seat historic theater.

Theater-goers can buy at the Shea's box office or secure seats through ScoreBig, which lists tickets with no hidden service fees—ideal for families planning a holiday outing.

Since its 2003 debut, Wicked has won more than 100 international awards and surpassed $1 billion in Broadway grosses, thanks to showstoppers “Defying Gravity” and “For Good.” Buffalo audiences can expect new touring leads delivering the beloved score amid eye-popping sets of Emerald City and Shiz University.

Shea’s ornate 1920s décor will heighten the spectacle, turning each performance into an event worthy of a weekend road trip from Rochester, Syracuse or southern Ontario.

