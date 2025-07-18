WWE Announces 11 New Dates for Raw, SmackDown with Final Chicago Appearance for John Cena

WWE has announced 11 new live event dates for its flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown, scheduled to take place across the United States this fall.

Among the highlights of the tour is what WWE bills as John Cena’s final appearance in Chicago. The Undisputed WWE Champion is slated to appear during SmackDown at Allstate Arena on Friday, September 5. Cena will also return to his home state later that month, appearing on Raw at Springfield’s MassMutual Center on Monday, September 15.

The newly announced schedule spans from early September through late November, including stops in major markets like Dallas, Sacramento, and Milwaukee.

Tickets for all events go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register for presale access to these events at WWE’s official site.

The announcement follows WWE’s continued push to elevate its touring schedule in the wake of its merger with UFC under TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Cena’s inclusion in select appearances adds extra weight to the ticket sales as fans prepare to see one of wrestling’s most iconic figures potentially for the last time in some cities.

Find the full list of upcoming RAW and SmackDown shows below: