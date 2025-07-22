WWE RAW tickets on sale in Sacramento at Golden 1 Center

The red brand is rolling into California’s capital when WWE: RAW tapes live at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Oct. 20, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. PT. Fans can expect a full night of televised action—championship storylines, surprise returns, and dark matches after the cameras stop rolling.

Tickets are on sale now. Buy at the Golden 1 Center box office or lock in seats through ScoreBig, which lists tickets with no hidden fees. Use promo code TICKETNEWS10 at checkout on ScoreBig to save an extra 10%.

RAW’s fall swing often sets the stage for Survivor Series season, meaning rivalries will be peaking and factions on the brink of war. Sacramento’s state-of-the-art arena offers sharp sightlines and booming sound for every entrance pop and finishing move. Arrive early to catch fan-favorite Superstars signing autographs on the concourse and to snag limited-edition merch before it sells out.

Get ready to chant, boo, and cheer—live WWE is an experience every wrestling fan should feel at least once.

