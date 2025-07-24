WWE: Smackdown tickets on sale in Tempe at Mullett Arena

WWE: Smackdown heads to Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on Oct. 24, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Fans can expect top Superstars to deliver high‑impact matches, dramatic storylines and surprise appearances.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase at the Mullett Arena box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees on every ticket.

As WWE’s Friday night flagship show, Smackdown features championship bouts, tag‑team rivalries and exhilarating in‑ring action. Mullett Arena’s modern venue and 5,000‑seat capacity create an electric atmosphere perfect for wrestling’s biggest personalities.

Whether you’re ringside or in the upper bowl, state‑of‑the-art sound and lighting ensure every slam and suplex feels immersive. The arena’s concourses offer diverse concessions and merchandise stands so you don’t miss a moment of the action.

Tempe’s vibrant Mill Avenue district is nearby for pre‑show dining or post‑match celebrations. Don’t miss your chance to see WWE: Smackdown live—buy your tickets today.

