WWE’s SummerSlam 2025 to Screen in Theaters Through Fandango Partnership

WWE’s marquee summer event, SummerSlam, will hit the big screen for the first time this August through a new partnership with Fandango, the companies announced Tuesday.

The two-night spectacle—scheduled for Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey—will be shown live in select Regal Cinemas across the U.S.

Tickets for the theatrical presentation are available now through Fandango, with fans able to choose between single-night tickets or a two-night bundle that includes access to both screenings and an exclusive SummerSlam t-shirt, available via a collaboration with Fanatics.

The event marks the beginning of a broader collaboration between WWE and Fandango, with Regal Cinemas acting as the anchor exhibition partner for the SummerSlam rollout. Additional theater partners are expected to join for future WWE Premium Live Events.

| READ: WWE SummerSlam 2025 Tickets Head on Sale for First-Ever Two-Night Event |

“WWE is one of the most electrifying global entertainment brands, and its events deserve to be experienced on the big screen,” Will McIntosh, president of Fandango, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to work with WWE and Regal Cinemas to bring the action-packed SummerSlam 2025 cinema presentation to fans nationwide.”

Regal executives echoed the enthusiasm, highlighting the theatrical format as an extension of WWE’s live experience.

“WWE has redefined how fans connect with live entertainment, and bringing SummerSlam to Regal’s screens elevates that experience to a whole new level,” Brooks LeBoeuf, senior vice president of U.S. content at Regal Cinemas, added. “We’re excited to partner with WWE and Fandango to deliver this immersive, action-packed event in theaters—making fans feel like they’re ringside, no matter where they are.”

| READ: Fanatics Casino to Launch WWE-Themed Online Casino Games Ahead of SummerSlam |

Among the headline matches slated for the weekend is a high-profile WrestleMania 41 rematch featuring Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena defending his title against Cody Rhodes.

In addition to the theatrical release, SummerSlam 2025 will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

Find more information about the screening here.