WWE Survivor Series tickets on sale in San Diego at Petco Park

WWE: Survivor Series slams into San Diego’s Petco Park on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, at 3:30 p.m., transforming the open-air ballpark into a battleground for one of sports-entertainment’s most storied pay-per-views. Fans can expect traditional five-on-five elimination matches, surprise returns and championship showdowns—all set against the skyline of America’s Finest City.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase through the Padres box office, or skip the service-fee pile-driver by grabbing seats at ScoreBig, which lists the same inventory with transparent pricing and no hidden charges.

This marks Survivor Series’ first West Coast appearance in nearly a decade, adding extra intrigue for Southern California’s passionate WWE Universe. From Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair to emerging NXT call-ups hungry to make a name, the stacked roster ensures edge-of-your-seat action beneath the stadium lights.

With San Diego’s mild fall weather and Petco Park’s HD video boards, the venue promises clear sightlines and a festival atmosphere. Arrive early to explore Gaslamp Quarter bars and collect exclusive event merchandise that often sells out before bell time.

