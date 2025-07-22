Yellow Brick Joel tickets on sale in Westbury at Music Fair

Yellow Brick Joel – Elton John and Billy Joel Tribute rolls into Westbury Music Fair on Long Island Dec. 26, 2025. The piano-powered show celebrates two icons’ songbooks—expect sing-along staples from “Piano Man” to “Rocket Man,” delivered with concert-level production.

Tickets are on sale now via the venue and at ScoreBig, where buyers can snag seats with no hidden service charges. Don’t forget to apply code TICKETNEWS10 on ScoreBig for 10% off.

Westbury Music Fair’s theater-in-the-round layout brings audiences close to the action, recreating the intimacy of classic Joel and John performances. With the show landing right after Christmas, it’s a perfect gift for classic-rock fans or a festive night out to cap the holiday week.

Secure your spot for a nostalgic evening packed with piano anthems and crowd-pleasing energy.

Shop for Yellow Brick Joel tickets at Westbury Music Fair on December 26, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Yellow Brick Joel – Elton John and Billy Joel Tribute tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.