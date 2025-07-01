Yo Gabba Gabba tickets on sale in Austin

Yo Gabba Gabba brings its beloved children’s concert to Bass Concert Hall in Austin, Texas, on Aug. 27, 2025, at 6 p.m. Expect fan favorites like “Party in My Tummy” performed live amid bright visuals and audience participation.

Tickets for the Aug. 27 performance are on sale now. Pick them up at the Bass Concert Hall box office or secure seats online through ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing with no hidden service charges.

With its mix of puppetry, live music and playful storytelling, Yo Gabba Gabba has entertained families around the world. The live tour recreates signature segments and introduces new, interactive moments tailored for young audiences.

Bass Concert Hall’s state-of-the-art stage and comfortable seating make it an ideal spot for this high-energy show. Children will delight in the chance to dance along with characters on stage and sing their favorite tunes.

Don’t miss this chance to share in a colorful musical adventure that’s fun for both kids and parents alike.

