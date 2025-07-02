Yo Gabba Gabba tickets on sale in Baltimore at The Lyric

Yo Gabba Gabba! rolls into The Lyric Baltimore on Aug. 20, 2025, at 6 p.m., turning the historic opera house into a neon dance party for kids and parents alike. DJ Lance Rock and pals Brobee, Foofa, Muno, Plex and Toodee will lead sing-along favorites such as “Party in My Tummy” and “Hold Still,” backed by bright LED visuals.

Tickets are on sale now. Families can buy through the venue, but ScoreBig removes the mystery fees that pop up at checkout, stretching the entertainment budget further.

The Emmy-winning stage show mixes life-size puppetry, animated segments and surprise guest “Dancey-Dance” spots that keep every performance unique. The Lyric’s 2,500 seats offer clear sightlines from orchestra to balcony, so little ones won’t miss a moment of character interaction.

Doors open at 5 p.m.; consider arriving early to explore Baltimore’s nearby restaurants before settling in for the 90-minute performance. Costumes and glow sticks are welcome—ear protection is smart for toddlers sensitive to concert-level sound.

Yo Gabba Gabba tickets at The Lyric Baltimore on August 20, 2025

