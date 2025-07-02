Yo Gabba Gabba tickets on sale in Columbus at KEMBA Live!

Yo Gabba Gabba! brings its rainbow-colored, music-and-movement spectacular to KEMBA Live! in Columbus on Aug. 13, 2025, at 6 p.m. The outdoor-indoor hybrid venue’s open floor lets kids dance freely while parents enjoy food-truck fare and skyline views.

Tickets are available now. Skip the added-fee shock of traditional outlets by purchasing through ScoreBig, where the price shown is all you pay.

The touring show blends classic TV segments—Super Music Friends Show, Biz’s Beat of the Day—with interactive numbers encouraging young audiences to sing, hop and “Get the Sillies Out.” Columbus fans can expect plenty of local flavor woven into DJ Lance’s introductions as well as potential surprise cameos from Ohio-based artists.

KEMBA Live! typically opens gates at 5 p.m.; blankets and low-rise chairs are allowed in designated zones, though most families choose to stay mobile. Parking around the Arena District fills quickly, so plan arrival time accordingly.

