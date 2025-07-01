Yo Gabba Gabba tickets on sale in Dallas

Yo Gabba Gabba via the official website

Yo Gabba Gabba rolls into The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas, on Aug. 26, 2025, at 6 p.m. The interactive children’s concert features live renditions of hit songs, energetic dance breaks and beloved character meet-and-greets.

Tickets for the Aug. 26 show are on sale now. Purchase at The Bomb Factory box office or online via ScoreBig, which promises no hidden fees on all family performances.

Born from the hit TV series, Yo Gabba Gabba combines music, puppetry and playful storytelling to spark creativity in young fans. The tour’s immersive production features dynamic lighting and on-stage surprises.

The Bomb Factory’s intimate capacity and top-quality sound system ensure front-row excitement for every family member. Attendees can expect two hours of non-stop fun as characters invite children to sing, dance and explore.

Give your little ones an unforgettable night out with the show that’s “all about learning through play.”

Shop for Yo Gabba Gabba tickets at The Bomb Factory on Aug. 26, 2025

