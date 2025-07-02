Yo Gabba Gabba tickets on sale in Kansas City at The Midland Theatre

Yo Gabba Gabba! brings its colorful, kid-friendly party to The Midland Theatre in downtown Kansas City on Aug. 8, 2025 at 6 p.m. DJ Lance Rock, Brobee, Foofa, Muno, Plex and Toodee invite families to sing, dance and “Get the Sillies Out” during a high-energy stage show packed with the series’ catchiest songs.

The touring production blends life-size puppetry with live music and interactive moments encouraging audience participation. Special “Dancey-Dance” breaks and guest appearances keep every performance unique—so even seasoned fans will discover new surprises. The Midland’s ornate 1927 interior adds grand theater ambience while preserving clear sightlines from orchestra to balcony.

Doors open at 5 p.m., giving families time to find their seats and snap photos before the characters hit the stage. Ear protection for youngsters is recommended, as the show’s upbeat soundtrack plays at concert volume.

