Yo Gabba Gabba tickets on sale in Los Angeles

Yo Gabba Gabba brings its vibrant children’s show to The Novo in Los Angeles, Calif., on Aug. 31, 2025, at 6 p.m. Fans will enjoy live versions of classics like “Dance Party” alongside new interactive segments.

Tickets for the Aug. 31 performance are on sale now. Purchase at The Novo box office or secure seats online through ScoreBig, which guarantees transparent pricing with no hidden fees.

Celebrated for its blend of music, puppetry and playful visuals, Yo Gabba Gabba has delighted families worldwide. The live tour features elaborate costumes, on-stage adventures and plenty of opportunities for audience participation.

The Novo’s chic interior and exceptional sound quality make it a standout venue for this two-hour extravaganza. Whether you’re a local family or visiting from out of town, this show promises smiles, songs and dance breaks for all ages.

Join the intergalactic gang for an evening of colorful fun that will have everyone singing along.

