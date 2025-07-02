Yo Gabba Gabba tickets on sale in Pomona at The Fox Theatre

Yo Gabba Gabba! lights up The Fox Theatre in Pomona, California, on Aug. 1, 2025, at 6 p.m. The 1930 Spanish-Colonial landmark, restored with state-of-the-art sound, will host DJ Lance Rock and the gang for an evening of sing-along joy under a soaring starlit ceiling.

Tickets are on sale now. While the theater box office is an option, savvy parents can avoid hidden service charges by purchasing through ScoreBig.

This West Coast stop promises the full production: high-definition animation, confetti cannons and audience participation cues that keep kids moving. Past SoCal performances have featured special guest bands from LA’s indie scene, so fans should be ready for surprise cameos during the Super Music Friends Show segment.

The Fox is steps from Pomona’s Arts Colony, offering pre-show dining and parking convenience. Doors open at 5 p.m.; booster seats are available on request to ensure little concertgoers have unobstructed views.

Shop for Yo Gabba Gabba tickets at The Fox Theatre on August 1, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Yo Gabba Gabba tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.