Yo Gabba Gabba tickets on sale in San Jose

Yo Gabba Gabba via the official website

Yo Gabba Gabba brings the colorful, music-filled kids’ show to the San Jose Civic in San Jose, Calif., on Aug. 3, 2025, at 6 p.m. Fans of all ages can expect live band performances, audience sing-alongs and appearances by fan-favorite characters.

Tickets for the Aug. 3 show are on sale now. Purchase at the San Jose Civic box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees on major family events.

Since debuting on children’s television, Yo Gabba Gabba has become a cross-platform phenomenon, blending catchy tunes with interactive learning moments. The live tour features elaborate sets, surprise guest musicians and plenty of dancing.

The San Jose Civic’s historic venue—known for its art-deco architecture and excellent sightlines—provides the perfect backdrop for this immersive production. Families can look forward to a two-hour extravaganza packed with energy and whimsy.

Make plans now to create lasting memories as your children meet beloved characters in a sing-and-dance spectacular.

Shop for Yo Gabba Gabba tickets at San Jose Civic on Aug. 3, 2025

