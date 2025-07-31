Yoke Lore tickets on sale in Phoenix at Crescent Ballroom

Yoke Lore, the indie-folk project of singer Adrian Galvin, headlines The Crescent Ballroom in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. Fans can expect a captivating evening of soaring falsettos and layered percussion on hits such as “Beige,” “Goodpain” and the recent single “Fade Away.”

Galvin’s introspective lyrics and lush instrumentation have earned him sold-out shows across the country. His Phoenix stop follows a busy festival season and previews new material slated for an upcoming full-length release.

Crescent Ballroom’s intimate 550-capacity room offers clear sightlines and an artisanal menu, making it a favorite landing spot for breakout acts. Arrive early to explore downtown’s Roosevelt Row arts district before settling in for an emotionally charged set.

