Yungblud Buys Fans Free Drinks After Postponing Show in Liverpool Due to Tonsillitis

The UK rocker Yungblud is making it up to fans after he was forced to postpone a gig this Friday in Liverpool.

Yungblood had to postpone a show in Dundee, Scotland on Thursday, and now, has also postponed his concert at Liverpool’s Central Hall on Friday due to tonsillitis. He said that the tonsillitis “still hasn’t cleared up so I’m getting steroid treatment,” and “I’m ready to rock but my body is letting me down this week.”

“The doctor has asked me to postpone Liverpool even though I can still sing,” Yungblud said. “Please understand I hate letting you down. I wanna say fuck it and just do it but they said I could really damage my voice.”

While he plans to make it up to fans with postponed shows “around the arena tour next year,” he also surprised fans with a drink at a local bar — on him. Yungblud said he put money behind the bar at Motel Bar in Liverpool. Those who show up to the bar with tickets for the postponed Liverpool show will be able to show their ticket and receive a drink.

“I’m so sad I can’t be there but at least you can be together and celebrate each other, as that’s what Yungblud is all about,” he continued. “Go to the bar, play the tunes and have a good time. I love you. Again, I’m truly sorry.”

Yungblud is set to appear next in Bristol and Southampton as-planned. He is currently touring in support of his fourth studio album IDOLS, which dropped on June 20.

The “Zombie” singer just appeared at the Black Sabbath farewell gig, “Back to the Beginning,” performing “Changes” with Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello. Additionally, he gifted Ozzy Osbourne a cross, captured in an emotional and sweet video:

Find Yungblud’s full list of upcoming world tour dates below:

Yungblud | IDOLS The World Tour 2025

07/18 — Joensuu, FI @ Ilosaarirock 2025

08/10 — Rothenburg Ob Der Tauber, DE @ Taubertal-Festival 2025

08/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

08/24 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

08/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

08/28 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

08/30 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

08/31 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

09/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

09/06 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom

09/10 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

09/12 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

09/14 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom

09/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

09/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

09/19 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/21 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/04 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

10/05 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National

10/07 — Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10/08 — Paris, FR @ Adidas Arena

10/09 — Nantes, FR @ Zenith Nantes Metropole

10/11 — Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre

10/14 — Munich, DE @ Zenith

10/15 — Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

10/17 — Prague, CZ @ Sportovni Hala Fortuna

10/18 — Warsaw, PL @ Torwar Hall

10/20 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall

10/22 — Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal Main Hall

10/24 — Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

10/25 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

10/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

10/29 — Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

10/31 — Bergamo, IT @ ChorusLife Arena