Yungblud Buys Fans Free Drinks After Postponing Show in Liverpool Due to Tonsillitis

The UK rocker Yungblud is making it up to fans after he was forced to postpone a gig this Friday in Liverpool.
Yungblood had to postpone a show in Dundee, Scotland on Thursday, and now, has also postponed his concert at Liverpool’s Central Hall on Friday due to tonsillitis. He said that the tonsillitis “still hasn’t cleared up so I’m getting steroid treatment,” and “I’m ready to rock but my body is letting me down this week.”
“The doctor has asked me to postpone Liverpool even though I can still sing,” Yungblud said. “Please understand I hate letting you down. I wanna say fuck it and just do it but they said I could really damage my voice.”
While he plans to make it up to fans with postponed shows “around the arena tour next year,” he also surprised fans with a drink at a local bar — on him. Yungblud said he put money behind the bar at Motel Bar in Liverpool. Those who show up to the bar with tickets for the postponed Liverpool show will be able to show their ticket and receive a drink.
“I’m so sad I can’t be there but at least you can be together and celebrate each other, as that’s what Yungblud is all about,” he continued. “Go to the bar, play the tunes and have a good time. I love you. Again, I’m truly sorry.”
Yungblud is set to appear next in Bristol and Southampton as-planned. He is currently touring in support of his fourth studio album IDOLS, which dropped on June 20.
The “Zombie” singer just appeared at the Black Sabbath farewell gig, “Back to the Beginning,” performing “Changes” with Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello. Additionally, he gifted Ozzy Osbourne a cross, captured in an emotional and sweet video:
my fucking hero. 🦇 pic.twitter.com/MrxYy3eF3R
— YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) July 8, 2025
Find Yungblud’s full list of upcoming world tour dates below:
Yungblud | IDOLS The World Tour 2025
07/18 — Joensuu, FI @ Ilosaarirock 2025
08/10 — Rothenburg Ob Der Tauber, DE @ Taubertal-Festival 2025
08/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
08/24 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
08/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
08/28 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
08/30 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
08/31 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
09/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
09/06 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom
09/10 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
09/12 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
09/14 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom
09/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
09/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
09/19 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/21 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/04 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
10/05 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National
10/07 — Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
10/08 — Paris, FR @ Adidas Arena
10/09 — Nantes, FR @ Zenith Nantes Metropole
10/11 — Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre
10/14 — Munich, DE @ Zenith
10/15 — Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
10/17 — Prague, CZ @ Sportovni Hala Fortuna
10/18 — Warsaw, PL @ Torwar Hall
10/20 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall
10/22 — Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal Main Hall
10/24 — Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
10/25 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
10/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
10/29 — Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
10/31 — Bergamo, IT @ ChorusLife Arena