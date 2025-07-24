Zac Brown Band Adds January Dates to Las Vegas Sphere Shows

Zac Brown Band set dates for a residency at Sphere in Las Vegas in December 2025. (Image via artist website)

Zac Brown Band has added two more shows to their upcoming “Love & Fear” engagement at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The newly announced performances are scheduled for January 9 and 10, 2025.

According to the band’s social media, the new dates were added “due to overwhelming demand.”

The limited engagement coincides with the upcoming release of Zac Brown Band’s seventh studio album, Love & Fear, which will be available December 5. The 13-track album includes collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Dolly Parton, and Marcus King.

The Sphere performances will feature music from Love & Fear and mark the band’s debut at the Las Vegas venue. The Sphere is known for its immersive audiovisual capabilities, including a massive wraparound LED screen and state-of-the-art sound system.

Previously announced “Love & Fear” dates include December 5, 6, 12, and 13.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale to the general public on July 25 at 10 a.m. PT via the band’s official website.

Zac Brown Band: Love & Fear at Sphere – Las Vegas

Friday, December 5

Saturday, December 6

Friday, December 12

Saturday, December 13

Friday, January 9

Saturday, January 10