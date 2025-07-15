Zac Brown Band Plot Limited Run at Las Vegas Sphere

Zac Brown Band set dates for a residency at Sphere in Las Vegas in December 2025. (Image via artist website)

Zac Brown Band is set to bring their Southern rock and country sound to Las Vegas this winter, headlining a four-night residency at Sphere with a limited engagement titled “Love & Fear.”



The run will mark the live debut of the band’s upcoming album of the same name and includes performances on December 5, 6, 12, and 13.

The show at Sphere will serve as both a concert and a personal storytelling experience from frontman Zac Brown, who describes the immersive production as “a dream come true” and “the story of my life that I have never shared.”

Bringing our new album Love & Fear to Sphere Las Vegas is a dream come true. It's my masterpiece so far. This show is the story of my life that I have never shared, a journey through my imagination, music and stories that have defined who I am.

“It’s my masterpiece so far,” Brown said in a statement. “This show is a journey through my imagination, music and stories that have defined who I am. All of this brought to life in the incredible immersive environment of Sphere.”

Love & Fear, the band’s seventh full-length studio album, is due December 5 to coincide with opening night. The 13-track project features collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Dolly Parton, and Marcus King. The second single, “Let It Run” featuring Snoop Dogg, drops July 18, following last month’s lead single, “I Ain’t Worried About It.”

The Sphere performances will showcase the venue’s cutting-edge technology, including a 160,000-square-foot LED display and its proprietary Sphere Immersive Sound system. The venue’s capabilities will allow Zac Brown Band to blend music, visuals, and storytelling for what is being billed as a one-of-a-kind concert experience.

The engagement follows similar high-profile Sphere residencies from artists like U2, Phish, and Dead & Company.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. PT via ZacBrownBand.com. VIP packages including travel and hotel accommodations at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas are currently available. Presales for fan club members and registered users begin earlier in the week, with Zamily members gaining access starting Monday, July 21 at 10 a.m. PT.

Zac Brown Band: Love & Fear at Sphere – Las Vegas