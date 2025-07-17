Zac Brown Band tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere dates

Zac Brown Band set dates for a residency at Sphere in Las Vegas in December 2025. (Image via artist website)

Zac Brown Band is bringing its brand-new Love & Fear run to the dazzling Sphere in Las Vegas this December, giving country-rock fans four chances to catch the Grammy-winning group in an immersive state-of-the-art setting. The Atlanta-bred ensemble will light up the 18,600-seat venue on December 5-6 and 12-13, promising a career-spanning set that fuses rootsy harmonies with next-level visuals.

The eight-time Grammy winners are known for hits such as “Chicken Fried,” “Colder Weather,” and “Homegrown,” and their dynamic live shows often feature surprise mash-ups and extended jams. After headlining stadiums and amphitheaters across the U.S., the band’s Sphere stand represents a rare opportunity to experience those songs inside one of the world’s most cutting-edge concert spaces.

Las Vegas has become a second home for Zac Brown Band, whose previous Sin City stops have sold out quickly. Given the limited December window, fans planning a winter getaway—or locals looking for a can’t-miss night out—should act fast to lock in seats.

2025 Sphere show dates

