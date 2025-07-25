Zac Brown Band tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Sphere

Zac Brown Band set dates for a residency at Sphere in Las Vegas in December 2025. (Image via artist website)

Zac Brown Band brings their “Love & Fear” show to the cutting-edge Sphere in Las Vegas for two unforgettable nights—January 9 and 10, 2026. Known for their fusion of country, rock, and jam-band energy, the Grammy-winning group is set to deliver a uniquely immersive experience in Sin City’s most technologically advanced venue.

Tickets for both performances are now on sale. Fans can buy through the Sphere box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events without hidden fees.

With fan favorites like “Chicken Fried” and “Colder Weather,” and new material from their latest tour, these Las Vegas dates promise a celebration of sound and spectacle. The Sphere’s 360-degree visuals and next-gen acoustics will complement the band’s trademark harmonies and genre-crossing instrumentation.

