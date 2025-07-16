Zakk Sabbath tickets on sale in Asheville at The Orange Peel

Zakk Sabbath – Zakk Wylde’s Black Sabbath cover band storms The Orange Peel in Asheville, North Carolina, on Dec. 6, 2025, delivering a night of thunderous riffs that pay homage to the heavy-metal pioneers. Led by Grammy-winning guitarist Zakk Wylde, the trio recreates classics like “War Pigs” and “Iron Man” with bone-shaking precision inside one of the Southeast’s most storied rock rooms.

Tickets for the Dec. 6 performance are on sale now.

Wylde’s reverence for Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi shines through extended guitar solos, vintage Orange amps and a set list that spans Sabbath’s entire catalog. Recent shows have included deep cuts like “Supernaut” alongside arena staples, giving die-hards and newer metalheads equal reasons to raise the horns.

The intimate 1,100-capacity venue ensures every crunching chord feels up close. Asheville’s thriving craft-beer scene and eclectic downtown add to the pilgrimage for fans traveling from across Appalachia.

