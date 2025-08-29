A Beautiful Noise tickets on sale in San Jose at Center for the Performing Arts

A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical comes to the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts in San Jose, California, with performances running from December 30, 2025, through January 4, 2026. The Broadway hit brings Neil Diamond’s music to life on stage, tracing the legendary performer’s journey through his iconic catalog.

Tickets for all San Jose performances are on sale now. Fans may purchase directly at the Center for the Performing Arts box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden service fees. ScoreBig is the go-to destination for theater lovers across the nation.

The musical includes timeless hits like “Sweet Caroline” and “Cracklin’ Rosie,” paired with Diamond’s inspiring life story. San Jose audiences will have multiple chances to experience the show during this limited run.

Upcoming San Jose Performances

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on A Beautiful Noise tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.