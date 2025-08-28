A Beautiful Noise tickets on sale in Tempe at ASU Gammage

A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical will light up ASU Gammage in Tempe, Arizona, with a series of performances from January 27 through February 1, 2026. The musical celebrates the life and legendary career of Neil Diamond, blending his timeless hits with a powerful theatrical narrative.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now at the ASU Gammage box office and online at ScoreBig, which offers seats with no hidden ticket fees.

Featuring songs like “Sweet Caroline,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” and “America,” the production captures the emotional journey of one of music’s most enduring stars. Audiences in Tempe can look forward to a moving portrayal of Diamond’s story, set to the soundtrack that has defined generations.

With multiple showtimes across six days, fans have plenty of opportunities to experience this Broadway favorite live in Arizona.

Performance Dates:

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on A Beautiful Noise tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.