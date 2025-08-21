A1A Jimmy Buffett Tribute tickets on sale in Pensacola at Saenger Theatre

A1A – Jimmy Buffett Tribute will perform at the Saenger Theatre in Pensacola, Florida, on Jan. 28, 2026. This high-energy tribute act celebrates the music and legacy of Jimmy Buffett, offering fans a night of island vibes and classic songs.

Tickets for the Jan. 28 show are on sale now. Fans can buy at the Saenger Theatre box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees.

A1A has become one of the most respected tribute bands, delivering faithful renditions of Buffett’s greatest hits. From “Margaritaville” to “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” the concert promises a night of sing-along favorites for Parrotheads in Florida.

