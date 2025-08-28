American Aquarium tickets on sale in Atlanta at Terminal West

American Aquarium will bring their signature alt-country sound to Terminal West in Atlanta on November 29, 2025. Known for their heartfelt lyrics and gritty Americana style, the band promises a night of powerful storytelling through music.

Tickets for the Nov. 29 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Terminal West box office or online at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major concerts without hidden fees.

Led by frontman BJ Barham, American Aquarium have carved out a devoted following thanks to their raw, personal songwriting and tireless touring schedule. Their live shows often blend new tracks with fan favorites, offering something for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Terminal West provides an intimate venue where fans can connect directly with the band’s energetic and emotional performance style. This concert will be a highlight of Atlanta’s late fall concert calendar.

