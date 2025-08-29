Ariana Grande tickets on sale in Inglewood at The Kia Forum

Ariana Grande will perform two nights at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on June 17 and June 19, 2026. Known for her powerhouse vocals and chart-topping hits, Grande’s shows promise to be among the most in-demand concerts of the year.

Tickets for both Inglewood performances are now available. Fans can purchase at The Kia Forum box office or through ScoreBig, where tickets are sold with no hidden fees. ScoreBig makes it easy for concertgoers to secure seats for today’s biggest stars.

Grande’s live shows consistently sell out arenas worldwide, offering fans a mix of pop anthems, heartfelt ballads, and dynamic stage production. The Kia Forum concerts give Los Angeles-area audiences two chances to see one of pop music’s most successful artists live.

Upcoming Inglewood Performances

