Ariana Grande Unveils The Eternal Sunshine Tour

Ariana Grande is returning to the stage in 2026 with her newly announced “The Eternal Sunshine Tour,” marking her first full-scale tour in several years. The pop superstar will bring her music to arenas across North America and the UK, with multiple-night residencies planned in major cities including Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, and London.

The tour kicks off June 6 at Oakland Arena in California and runs through the summer before concluding with a five-night stand at London’s O2 Arena in August. Stops include repeat shows in Austin, Sunrise, Atlanta, Montreal, and more, giving fans multiple opportunities to catch Grande live.

For Grande’s North American dates, fans can sign up now through Sunday, September 7 at 2 p.m. ET for access to a ticket pre-sale. That pre-sale will begin Tuesday, September 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general public on-sale beginning Wednesday, September 10 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

UK fans will have access to an artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, September 16, with public on-sale opening September 18 at 10 a.m. BST. Ticket information is available via ArianaGrande.com. Tickets will also be available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by eliminating the service fees that are standard on other ticketing sites. Visit Ariana Grande Tickets for more details.

Grande’s return to touring comes on the heels of her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Grande has headlined some of the world’s biggest tours, including 2017’s Dangerous Woman Tour and 2019’s Sweetener World Tour, which sold out arenas globally.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City June 6, 2026 Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA June 9, 2026 Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA June 13, 2026 Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA June 14, 2026 Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA June 17, 2026 Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA June 19, 2026 Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA June 24, 2026 Moody Center – Austin, TX June 26, 2026 Moody Center – Austin, TX June 30, 2026 Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL July 2, 2026 Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL July 6, 2026 State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA July 8, 2026 State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA July 12, 2026 Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY July 13, 2026 Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY July 16, 2026 Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY July 18, 2026 Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY July 22, 2026 TD Garden – Boston, MA July 24, 2026 TD Garden – Boston, MA July 28, 2026 Bell Centre – Montreal, QC July 30, 2026 Bell Centre – Montreal, QC August 3, 2026 United Center – Chicago, IL August 5, 2026 United Center – Chicago, IL August 15, 2026 The O2 – London, UK August 16, 2026 The O2 – London, UK August 19, 2026 The O2 – London, UK August 20, 2026 The O2 – London, UK August 23, 2026 The O2 – London, UK

