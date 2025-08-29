ARTMS tickets on sale in Atlanta at Center Stage Theatre

ARTMS will bring their captivating pop-rock sound to Center Stage Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 19, 2025. Fans of the rising K-pop collective can expect a high-energy show blending stunning vocals, choreography, and visuals.

Tickets for the November 19 concert are on sale now. Purchase at the Center Stage Theatre box office, or through ScoreBig.

ARTMS, a supergroup featuring members of LOONA, has rapidly gained global attention for their dynamic performances and fresh sound. Their Atlanta show is part of a highly anticipated tour, giving U.S. fans a rare opportunity to see them live.

Center Stage Theatre’s intimate setting makes it a perfect venue for fans to experience ARTMS up close. With limited seating, demand is expected to be high, and fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early.

