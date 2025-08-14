Atlanta Ballet’s Sleeping Beauty tickets on sale in Atlanta at Cobb Energy Centre

The Sleeping Beauty – Ballet will be performed by the Atlanta Ballet at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, with shows on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, 2026. This timeless ballet features Tchaikovsky’s glorious score, lavish costumes, and breathtaking choreography.

Tickets for both performances are available now. Purchase through the Cobb Energy Centre box office or at ScoreBig, where you’ll find tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Atlanta Ballet’s interpretation of “The Sleeping Beauty” showcases the precision, elegance, and artistry that has made the company one of the Southeast’s premier cultural institutions. Fans of classical ballet and newcomers alike will be enchanted by the magical story, stunning sets, and world-class dancing.

Performance dates and links:

