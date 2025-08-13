Atlanta Symphony Orchestra: Mahler’s Second tickets on sale in Atlanta

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Nathalie Stutzmann, brings Gustav Mahler’s monumental Symphony No. 2 (“Resurrection”) to Atlanta Symphony Hall in Atlanta, Georgia, for three performances on June 4, June 6, and June 7, 2026. With its sweeping scope, choral finale, and profound emotional arc, the work is a concert-hall cornerstone that showcases the orchestra, chorus, and soloists at full power.

Tickets for all three dates are on sale now. Fans may purchase through the Atlanta Symphony Hall box office or online at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—transparent pricing from checkout to seat.

Mahler’s Second Symphony moves from darkness to radiant affirmation across five movements, culminating in a choral epilogue that has thrilled audiences for more than a century. Stutzmann’s recent ASO seasons have drawn praise for bold programming and expressive clarity; paired with the ensemble’s renowned chorus, these performances promise a stirring night in the heart of Midtown. Whether you are a longtime Mahler devotee or discovering the piece for the first time, the combination of world-class players, an expansive acoustic, and a celebrated conductor makes this a highlight on Atlanta’s cultural calendar.

Plan your evening with nearby dining and convenient parking options around the Woodruff Arts Center campus. Secure your seats early for what is likely to be a high-demand weekend in June.

Upcoming Performances

