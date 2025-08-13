Backstreet Boys Extend Sphere Las Vegas Residency With Seven More Shows

The Backstreet Boys have added seven performances to their Into the Millennium residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The new dates include a New Year’s Eve concert and are scheduled for December 26, 27, 28, 30, and 31, as well as January 2 and 3, 2026.

The extension follows strong ticket demand for the original 21-show run, which began July 11 and was scheduled to wrap up on August 24.

The band shared on social media, “OH MY GOD, WE’RE BACK AGAIN! We know we said we were done for this year, but that was before you guys sold out 21 nights at @SphereVegas! So we worked hard to get some more shows scheduled to make sure everyone who wants to see the show can come to Vegas.”

Tickets for the additional dates will be released in phases. The Backstreet Boys Fan Club pre-sale begins August 19 at 9 a.m. PT. An artist pre-sale follows August 20 at 9 a.m. PT, with sign-ups closing August 17 at 7 p.m. PT. General on-sale starts August 22 at 9 a.m. PT.

The residency marks the first time a pop group has headlined the Sphere. Previous headliners have included U2, Phish, Dead & Company, the Eagles, EDM artist Anyma, and Kenny Chesney.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the Backstreet Boys official website.

A list of Sphere residency dates can be found below:

August 15, 2025

August 16, 2025

August 17, 2025

August 22, 2025

August 23, 2025

August 24, 2025

December 26, 2025

December 27, 2025

December 28, 2025

December 30, 2025

December 31, 2025

January 2, 2026

January 3, 2026